Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Jewar airport to start operations from April: Civil aviation minister Naidu

Jewar airport to start operations from April: Civil aviation minister Naidu

Responding to supplementaries during Question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the airlines are also excited to start operations from there and improve connectivity across the world

A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal that is under construction

File image of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal that is under construction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jewar international airport is emerging as the largest airport in Asia and regular operations will start from April, Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said in Rajya Sabha.

Responding to supplementaries during Question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the airlines are also excited to start operations from there and improve connectivity across the world.

"Jewar airport is emerging as the country's and Asia's biggest airport. We have conducted the validation flight in December at the airport.

"Everything is going according to timelines and very soon in the month of April we will see regular operations starting from Jewar-Noida international airport," the minister told the Upper House.

 

He said all airlines including Air India and Indigo are very excited to improve connectivity from the Noida airport.

Also Read

Jewar airport

Noida's Jewar airport on track for April launch, 80 per cent work complete

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Yogi increases compensation to farmers for Jewar Airport land acquisition

Jewar airport

Noida's Jewar airport successfully conducts first flight validation test

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

Jewar in UP sees 40% surge in land prices, among 8 emerging property hubs

Flights

Noida Airport to start flight operations from April 2025; key details

"... The airport lies right next to Noida expressway and we will see connectivity of roads happening very soon," he said.

Responding to other supplementaries, the minister said the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme has been a revolutionary scheme and it will be extended for ten more years.

"The government is working on adding another 100 airports across the country," the minister informed.

To a question on the starting of the Kushinagar airport, he said "it would be opened soon and we are working towards it".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gig workers

Ministries working out modalities of healthcare for gig workers: Govil

Women in workplace

Women occupy 19% of C-suite roles in India; gender bias persists: Study

tariffs

India Inc looks to navigate US President Donald Trump tariff storm

LinkedIn

LinkedIn to tell job seekers how likely they are to get a response

Budget 2025: Govt allows 100% FDI in insurance, easing foreign entry

Budget duty cut on key inputs to boost exports, manufacturing: Commerce Min

Topics : Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Jewar airport Jewar Airport in UP Civil Aviation Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon