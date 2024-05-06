Business Standard
AAP blames BJP for LG recommending NIA investigation against Kejriwal

The lt governor has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said

kejriwal in court, Arvind Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court

"This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Lt Governor V K Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister at the behest of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Monday.
The lt governor has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said.
"This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP NIA

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

