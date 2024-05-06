Business Standard
Kolkata Metro non-fare revenue increases 38% to Rs 2.72 crore in April

Kolkata Metro, at present, operates four lines -- the North-South, two stretches of the East-West, a section of the Joka-Esplanade and another section of the New Garia-Bimanbandar

With this, Kolkata Metro has been able to register itself as one of the frontrunners among all railway zones in the country, it said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Kolkata Metro on Monday said it has recorded a 38 per cent increase in its non-fare revenue in April this year.
''With this, Kolkata Metro has been able to register itself as one of the frontrunners among all railway zones in the country,'' it said in a statement.
"Metro Railway, Kolkata has earned Rs 2.72 crore in April 2024 as non-fare revenue," it said, adding that the figure was Rs 1.97 in the same period last year.
Kolkata Metro has been focusing on generating revenues through branding of litter bins at stations, displaying ads inside and outside trains, putting up hoardings in open spaces and installing health check-up kiosks at different stations, a spokesperson said.
Besides, it is also branding various points like track sidewalls, card balance checking terminals and smart card recharge machines, all of which helped in increasing non-fare revenue, he added.
Kolkata Metro, at present, operates four lines -- the North-South, two stretches of the East-West, a section of the Joka-Esplanade and another section of the New Garia-Bimanbandar.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

