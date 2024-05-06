Rail freight in April grows at 1.4% in April; Coal cargo falls by nearly 8%

Indian Railways in April rang up a tepid 1.45 per cent growth rate in its freight volumes, dragged down by weak numbers in coal transportation.

It transported 128.29 million tonnes (mt) of goods, witnessing a fall of nearly 6 mt in its coal traffic, according to government officials.

“Freight revenue of Rs 14,075.14 crore was achieved in April 2024 against Rs 13,893.27 crore in April 2023, thereby showing an improvement of about 1.30 per cent over the last year,” the official said.

While the railways increased its cargo in other segments, its coal traffic fell nearly 9 per cent in April to 57.64 mt year-on-year.

The volumes were also slightly lower than in 2022, when the railways had to cancel more than 1,000 train trips to meet increasing coal demand, indicating supply-chain readjustment on account of changing weather patterns.





Coal is the mainstay of railways' freight earnings and accounts for 50 per cent of the transporter's cargo volumes and revenue.

A cooler start to the summer has been held to be the reason for coal volumes being subdued in April. The northern and western parts of India, which are the core demand drivers for thermal coal, witnessed cooler than expected temperatures. Northern and western states form the largest chunk of India’s power demand. The eastern part of the country has been sweltering and also pushing power demand but it remains lower than the two other big regions.

So far this year, no stress has been reported in the movement of coal to thermal power plants so far, according to officials. Some officials in the Ministry of Coal also point out that comfortable stock levels in thermal power plants is also one reason for the easing of stress on railway networks. There is currently 16 days of national average coal stock at thermal-power units. With the demand in the North not going up exponentially, which would require a higher railway rake allocation, the movement of coal has been without strain, said an official, adding that pre-emptive efforts ensured that power units stock coal before summer arrives.

Officials also said the transporter had to run extra trains to account for the summer rush, which might have had an impact on its freight volumes.

Indian Railways, across its zones, is running 9,111 extra train trips this summer (April-June) to cater to passenger demand, which is seen recovering to pre-Covid levels this financial year.

Indian Railways loaded 14.88 mt of iron ore, 5.24 mt of pig iron and finished steel, 6.79 mt of cement, 4.75 mt of clinker, 3.85 mt of foodgrains, 4.01 mt of fertilisers, 4.16 mt of mineral oil, 6.57 mt of containers, etc during April. Its movement of finished goods increased only marginally in April. The Centre is looking to offer 200 additional Gati Shakti cargo terminals to increase its share of finished goods in the national logistics pipeline.