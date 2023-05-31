Action to be taken once probe is over: Rajnath Singh Brij Bhushan Singh row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that women wrestlers' complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh is being probed and action will be taken once the investigation is over.

Some of the country's top wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP MP, demanding his sacking from the federation and his arrest. The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against him and is probing the case.

"The matter is being investigated. The government will take action in the matter once the investigation is over," the defence minister told reporters.

He was in the district to attended a family function.

He also said all political parties should have attended the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"The inauguration of new Lok Sabha Bhawan was a public event which should have been attended by all political parties. It was not a session of the House. It was a matter of pride for the country," the defence minister said.

The Congress and 20 other parties boycotted the inauguration of the building by the prime minister, saying it was an insult to President Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, that she was not invited by the government to do the honours.

Rajnath Singh said the nation has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in recent years and there is a marked decline in unemployment.

He said the benefits of government schemes have reached everyone and the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will again form the government with a majority in the 2024 general elections.