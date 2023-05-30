close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga today, go on hunger strike

We don't need these medals anymore because this system does its own propaganda by hanging them around our necks, wrestler Sakshi Malik said

BS Web Team New Delhi
wrestlers protest

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak cost India Rs 24 cr: Centre tells HC

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

4,433 kg of poppy straw worth Rs 1 cr seized from truck in Gujarat

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

Topics : Bajrang Punia Woman wrestler Protest Sakshi Malik

First Published: May 30 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Domestic financial markets remained orderly in 2022-23: RBI report

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep443: IPL revenue, data misuse, markets, Neuralink

TMS
2 min read

4,433 kg of poppy straw worth Rs 1 cr seized from truck in Gujarat

Cannabis, Ganja, drugs
2 min read

MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Role of Media

World No Tobacco Day 2023
3 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

CBI
2 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon