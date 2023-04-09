close

Adani Power begins electricity supply from Godda plant to Bangladesh

The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh's long-standing relationship, said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, in the statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm

Adani Power on Sunday said that it has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, has commissioned the first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand. The plant has started with supplying 748 MW of power to Bangladesh, a company statement said.

The electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in the neighbouring country as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased, it stated.

The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh's long-standing relationship, said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, in the statement.

It is the first power plant in the country, which has started its operations from Day One with 100 per cent Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), SCR and Zero Water Discharge, it stated.

In November 2017, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APL's wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL) to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Godda.

It is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon, it stated.

Bangladesh has one of the largest liquid fuel-based power generation plants in the Indian sub-continent region. The installed capacity of heavy fuel oil (HFO)-based plants is about 6,329 MW and high-speed diesel (HSD)-based plants is about 1,290 MW, totaling to over 7,600 MW.

Though at present, Bangladesh has long-term PPA ties with three other imported coal-based generators, the total tariff of Godda plant is competitive compared to peers, it stated.

