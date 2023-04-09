close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress in search for next big idea as Budget session gets washed out

After the Budget session washout, the Opposition is trying various strategies to unite

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar’s statements last week, ostensibly in defence of Adani Group, threw the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Opposition in a tizzy. His remarks could not have come at a worse time: at the height of demand for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate government-Adani linkages which the government rejected and because of which Parliament was paralysed.
Pawar said the demand was misplaced, especially after the Supreme Court (SC) had set up a committee. He also said that efforts to unify the Opposition and set it against the government based on the activities of a business house would not lead to lasting Opposition unity. This, he said, could only be achieved with a specific programme and direction.
“Opposition unity is very important, but there should be clarity on issues. Today, Opposition parties have different ideologies and ways of thinking. People like us, want Opposition unity,
Or

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

After inviting Oppn wrath, Goa govt says free LPG only for the poor

After scripting history in polls, Naga women denied 33% quota in ULBs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya with Shiv Sena leaders today

Kharge sets wheels of Oppn unity moving, despite divergence on Adani

Barmer rape case: NCW Chairperson writes to Rajasthan DGP for investigation

Topics : Congress | Budget | BJP

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon