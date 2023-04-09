Congress in search for next big idea as Budget session gets washed out

“Opposition unity is very important, but there should be clarity on issues. Today, Opposition parties have different ideologies and ways of thinking. People like us, want Opposition unity,

Pawar said the demand was misplaced, especially after the Supreme Court (SC) had set up a committee. He also said that efforts to unify the Opposition and set it against the government based on the activities of a business house would not lead to lasting Opposition unity. This, he said, could only be achieved with a specific programme and direction.