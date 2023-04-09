close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP urban local bodies polls on May 4 and 11, vote counting on May 13

As per the State Election Commissioner, the total number of urban voters has risen to 4,32,31,827 from 3,35,95,547 in 2017 after final publication of the voter list

IANS Lucknow
Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Sunday announced that elections to urban local bodies will be held in two phases - on May 4 and 11 - and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Talking to reporters, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said that voting will take place in nine divisions in each phase.

Polling in the first phase will be held in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devi Patan, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi divisions.

In the second phase, polling will be held in Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh, and Mirzapur divisions.

The model code of conduct has come in force with the announcement of dates.

Elections will be held on 14,684 seats in 760 urban local bodies of the state.

Also Read

Strengthening urban local bodies

Nagaland to hold 39 urban local bodies election after 2 decades on May 16

BJP claims candidates supported by it swept Bihar Urban Local Body polls

DMK has devolved more funds, powers to local bodies, says CM M K Stalin

Govt not serious about quota in local bodies, alleges Siddaramaiah

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati, participate in Bihu on April 14

After Pilot's 1-day fast announcement, Congress backs Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Congress in search for next big idea as Budget session gets washed out

Triple-engine govt must for state's rapid development, says Adityanath

Will file defamation case against Rahul over 'Adani' tweet: Assam CM

As per the State Election Commissioner, the total number of urban voters has risen to 4,32,31,827 from 3,35,95,547 in 2017 after final publication of the voter list.

"As per final data received by the commission after voter list revision, a total 96,36,280 new voters have been added this time," Kumar said.

He said the main reason for this increase was inclusion of a large number of rural areas into nagar nigams, nagar palikas, and nagar panchayats.

"As many as 21,23,268 of the total new voters were earlier village residents before their transfer to urban areas," he said.

He said 4,33,088 were first time voters who turned 18 on January 1, 2023.

--IANS

amita/vd

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Election Commission | Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon