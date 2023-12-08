Sensex (0.44%)
Address me just as governor, drop honourable prefix, says Shaktikanta Das

The remarks from the career bureaucrat-turned-central banker come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all to desist from addressing him with the Ji suffix

shaktikanta das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday requested a junior to address him without the honourable prefix, and call him just as Governor instead.
I think in future, just 'Governor' will be better than 'honourable Governor', Das told a RBI staff member at a press conference here.
The remarks from the career bureaucrat-turned-central banker come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all to desist from addressing him with the Ji suffix.
Das, who will soon be completing five years in office, is currently serving a second term in office as the RBI Governor. Das' deft handling of the institution has been widely appreciated and he was also ranked the best central banker by a reputed publication recently.
 
'No plans to loosen rates, inflation top priority'
 

Das on Friday said there is no plan to loosen interest rates as inflation continues to be the top priority for the central bank.
 
Speaking to reporters at the central bank headquarters here, Das clarified that the inclusion of over tightening in his statement while announcing the fifth consecutive status quo in rates, should not be construed as anything else.
 
A "loosening" in rates is not on the table, Das added.

Making it clear that inflation is the top priority for the central bank, Das said a few months of satisfactory data -- the headline number dropped to 4.87 per cent in October -- should not lead to any complacency and added that we have a long way to cover on inflation management.
 
Deputy Governor Michael Patra said looking at the economic growth in the first half and the high-frequency data for October and November, the upward revision in FY24 GDP growth rate at 7 per cent is a conservative estimate.

The Governor said it is very difficult to give a forward guidance on the policy, terming the future as very fickle where any shock can hit any economy.
 
Das also said that at present, foreign investors and regulators have a growing confidence in our economy.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

