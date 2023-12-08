Youth will lead India's transformation as it emerges as global leader: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that India's time has arrived and it is for the youth to spearhead the country's transformation as it emerges as a global leader.

Addressing the 69th national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, in Burari here, he said the youth are the backbone of the country and it is their strength which takes the country and society to its peak.

"This is India's time and the work of taking this transformation forward has to be done by the youth," the minister said.

He said a golden future awaits the country's youth as corruption, nepotism and casteism have been replaced with growth and development in the last 10 years under the Narendra Modi government.

"This is India's time. Today the world is looking towards India with hope for the solution to every problem. It is up to you, the youth, to lead this change," he said.

Addressing the student leaders, Shah said the true sense of education is to contribute to individual development alongside the country's development.

He emphasised that conservation of cultural heritage and development are not contradictory while inviting students to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Lauding the ABVP, Shah said he is a product of the Vidyarthi Parishad himself and that the organisation has neither lost its vision nor did it allow the governments to lose their way.

The ABVP's 69th national conference began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. Nearly 10,000 student representatives are attending the conference from across the country.

The conference venue was named 'Indraprasth Nagar'.

Shah also launched the theme song of the conference and released five books on national consciousness.

The event was also attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and key RSS officials, including its joint general secretary Mukund and national executive member Suresh Soni, among others.