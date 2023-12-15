Sensex (1.34%)
71461.77 + 947.57
Nifty (1.15%)
21426.95 + 244.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6942.85 + 62.40
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45584.00 + 49.70
Nifty Bank (0.63%)
48030.95 + 298.65
Heatmap

Adityanath pays tribute to Sardar Patel; calls him 'architect of new India'

He said that the 'Iron Man' -- what Patel came to be known as -- was a great freedom fighter and recalled his role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states with India.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath said Patel's statue in Gujarat has become a symbol of unity

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid his tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and hailed him as the "architect" of the new India.
On the second day of his visit to Varanasi, Adityanath offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Chief Minister said that the 'Iron Man' -- what Patel came to be known as -- was a great freedom fighter and recalled his role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states with India after the Independence.
"The India we see today is the India of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dreams. Therefore, the entire nation pays tributes to Iron Man, the architect of India's integrity," Adityanath said.
He said Patel's statue in Gujarat has become a symbol of unity.
"Keeping in mind the values and ideals of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the MP from Kashi, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) inaugurated the world's largest statue on the bank of the Narmada in Gujarat near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.
"Presently, it has become a pilgrimage site. The values and ideals of Sardar Patel inspire us all with a new motivation," Adityanath said.

Also Read

Had Patel been entrusted with J&K merger, there'd be no Art 370: Rajnath

National Unity Day 2023: Top 10 Inspirational quotes by Sardar Patel

PM announces launch of nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' on Oct 31

Appeasement politics biggest hindrance in our development journey: PM Modi

National Unity Day 2023: Date, history, importance, wishes and more

BJP forms five-member fact-finding panel to visit Belagavi incident site

CBI registers case against Universal Trading involved in multi-crore scam

ULFA(I) claims responsibility for blast near army station in Assam's Jorhat

SC defers hearing on Mahua Moitra's plea against expulsion till Jan 4

Drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore seized in Maharashtra in recent past: Fadnavis

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Sardar Patel sardar vallabhbhai patel Statue of Unity Sardar Sarovar Dam Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon