SC defers hearing on Mahua Moitra's plea against expulsion till Jan 4

Moitra challenged her expulsion in the top court after the Lok Sabha adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman

Mahua moitra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha till January 3 next year.
Moitra challenged her expulsion in the top court after the Lok Sabha adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman.
As soon as the matter was taken up for hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Moitra, that he had not gone through the case files and the bench would like to hear it upon reopening of the court after winter break, which ends on January 3.
On December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report -- Moitra was not allowed to speak --, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP from the House for "unethical conduct," which was adopted by a voice vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

