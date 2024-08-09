Adivasi Divas 2024: All you need to know about Indigenous Peoples Day

On August 9th, the indigenous tribal communities, known as Adivasi, who are acknowledged as the nation's original inhabitants, are honoured through the celebration of Adivasi Divas. In India, Adivasis have their own unique societies, dialects, and customs, and a harmonious history of living as one with nature. The date coincides with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, assigned by the United Nations in 1993. In December 1992, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution announcing 1993 as the International Year of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2024: Theme The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples theme 2024 is "Protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact."

Adivasi Divas 2024: History

In December 1992, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared 1993 to be the International Year of the World's Indigenous Peoples. In December 1994, the UN General Assembly founded the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples to coincide with the first International Decade of the World's Indigenous Peoples (1995-2004).

A Second International Decade was declared from 2005-2015, concentrating on "A Decade for Action and Dignity". To spread the message that indigenous peoples matter, people from all over the world are encouraged to participate in the day's commemoration. Potential activities incorporate educational discussions and classroom drives pointed toward cultivating a deeper understanding and enthusiasm for indigenous groups.

The United Nations General Assembly via resolution 49/214 of 23 December 1994, assigned the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People to be celebrated every year on 9 August all through the International Decade of the World's Indigenous People. This date marks the debut gathering in 1982 of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights.

Importance of Adivasi Divas

Different occasions are coordinated on this day in various parts of India to display the social legacy of Adivasi groups. It is likewise a day to bring issues to light about the difficulties faced by indigenous groups, including issues connected with land rights and cultural preservation.

Adivasi Divas recognizes the significant contributions of Indigenous people to society, especially in regions like sustainable living, environmental conservation, and biodiversity. Adivasi communities gather to celebrate their heritage by hosting meals and other activities for the community in Indian regions with indigenous populations.

This annual celebration encourages communities to advocate for policies that support their progress, well-being and educates individuals about their rights.