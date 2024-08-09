The Supreme Court will host a screening of the film Laapataa Ladies for the judges, their families, and registry officials. The Kiran Rao-directed film, which received critical acclaim, addresses the theme of gender equality.

A notice from the court’s administration department indicates that actor and producer Aamir Khan, along with the film’s director Kiran Rao, will also attend the screening. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The film will be screened from 4.15 pm to 6.20 pm, after court hours, and will be followed by a discussion with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

The top court’s notice read, “As part of the activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024 in the auditorium, C- Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, producer, will also be present during the screening.”

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told Bar and Bench that the screening is planned to sensitise the apex court’s staff. “It is my initiative to sensitise the Supreme Court staff and that is why this screening. There are many such things happening in the Supreme Court which are often not publicised. Like now we also have a round the clock Ayurvedic clinic for treatment and relaxation of Supreme Court staff members. So this screening is also for members to bond over,” the CJI said.

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitashi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles, with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma playing significant parts. The film performed well both in theaters and achieved a top spot on Netflix following its OTT release.

Prior to its official release in theaters, the film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation from the audience.

Taare Zameen Par’s screening for LK Advani

Back in 2008, Aamir Khan also showcased a special screening of his film Taare Zameen Par at the Prasar Bharti’s Film Division auditorium in Delhi. Senior BJP leader LK Advani made news for being unable to hold his tears watching the story of a dyslexic child.



Following the screening, The Times of India reported, Advani had said, "It’s a brilliant film in every respect. In spite of being a difficult topic, it has been presented so well that it touches the heart of the audience.”