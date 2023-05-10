close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Administrative murder, case of cruelty: Akhilesh Yadav on cheetah deaths

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described the death of a third cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park as "administrative murder" and a "clear case of cruelty to animals"

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday described the death of a third cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park as "administrative murder" and a "clear case of cruelty to animals" as he demanded punitive action in the matter.

A female cheetah from South Africa, named Daksha, died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Tuesday, following a violent interaction with a male during a mating attempt, the Union environment ministry said.

This marks the third cheetah death in the park within a month and a half. One of the Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, died due to a kidney-related ailment on March 27, and another cheetah, Uday, from South Africa, died on April 13.

"The death of the third cheetah in Kuno is actually an administrative murder. The BJP party, which has gathered people only for political showoff also has the responsibility to provide a safe environment to foreign cheetahs free from diseases and mutual conflicts.

"This is a clear case of cruelty to animals, punitive action should be taken in this case," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The sudden death of cheetahs have conservationists and wildlife experts questioning the carrying capacity of the Kuno National Park and the decision to keep the cheetahs in fenced enclosures.

Also Read

Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise: Wildlife expert

Flight bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park takes off from South Africa

12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park

12 cheetahs brought from SA served first meal at Kuno National Park in MP

Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park

UP local body polls: Final phase of voting on Thursday in Ghaziabad

Heatwave unlikely in Delhi for another week, temp may hit 42-deg mark: IMD

Violence in Manipur a well-planned conspiracy, alleges JNU Professor

Banks insisting CIBIL score of farmers will face FIRs: Maharashtra DY CM

India tops list with 60% of global maternal & newborn deaths, stillbirths

Experts have decided to release five more cheetahs into the wild before the onset of the monsoon and keep the rest in their fenced acclimatization camps until the monsoon rains get over. They have also decided to open certain internal gates of the fenced enclosures to give more space to cheetahs and allow "interactions between specific males and females.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter 'soon'

Twitter
2 min read

PTI calls for countrywide shutdown in Pak to protest Imran's illegal arrest

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan burn tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, Hyderabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pakistan's anti-graft agents on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Khan as he
1 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep429: Paytm cash flow, ceiling fans, auto stocks, Kaladan Project

Image
2 min read

TMS Ep429: Paytm cash flow, ceiling fans, auto stocks, Kaladan Project

TMS
2 min read

Banks insisting CIBIL score of farmers will face FIRs: Maharashtra DY CM

Devendra Fadnavis
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon