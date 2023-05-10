close

Banks insisting CIBIL score of farmers will face FIRs: Maharashtra DY CM

He said some banks in Amravati have diverted the subsidy amount deposited into the bank accounts of farmers towards loan repayment

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Devendra Fadnavis

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 12:20 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said banks asking for CIBIL score from farmers before allotting crop loans would face FIRs.

If a bank is found asking CIBIL score from farmers seeking crop loan, then an FIR should be filed against such bank. A decision is already taken by the state-level banking committee that the CIBIL score condition cannot be applied during crop loan disbursement. The Reserve Bank has also issued a circular regarding the same," Fadnavis told reporters in Amravati after holding a kharif season review meeting for the eastern region of Maharashtra.

He said if some banks are going to harass farmers unnecessarily, then the government will have no other option but to register an FIR against such banks.

He said some banks in Amravati have diverted the subsidy amount deposited into the bank accounts of farmers towards loan repayment.

Not all the banks have been doing it, but some banks in Amaravati are found indulging in such practices. I have given strict orders to the banks not to use subsidy amounts for loan recovery, Fadnavis said.

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra farm loans CIBIL farmers

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

