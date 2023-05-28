close

Affection that people have shown for 'Mann Ki Baat' is unprecedented: PM

PM Modi addresses 101st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi

PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat" today, Sunday.

During his address, PM Modi said, "This episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' is the beginning of the second century. Last month we all celebrated its special century. Your participation is the biggest strength of this program."

He added, "When 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast, at that time in different countries of the world, in different time zones... Somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night. Despite this, a large number of people made time to listen to the 100th episode."

During the programme, PM Modi spoke with two youngsters on the ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative. One each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar. He said learnings of 'Yuva Sangam' will remain with the youth forever, In the first round of Yuva Sangam, about 1,200 youths toured 22 states of the country, PM highlighted.

"Your participation is the greatest strength of this program. During the broadcast of the 100th episode, in a way, the whole country was bound by a single thread," he added.

He mentioned that being in Hiroshima was an emotional moment for him. 

The program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. The monthly radio program completed its 100th episode on April 30 and was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

Topics : Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi India Prime Minister BS Web Reports

First Published: May 28 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

