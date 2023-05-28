India gets its new Parliament building, amid prayers, grand celebrations

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the "Sengol" near the seat of the Lok Sabha speaker. The new Parliament building, which has been constructed as a part of the Central Vista Project, will replace the old building which was constructed nearly 100 years ago, in 1927.
The foundation stone of the new building was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020. It has been argued that the old building was never constructed to accommodate a bicameral legislature and the seating arrangement was cramped and cumbersome.
The new Parliament building is more spacious and has more modern technology. It can accommodate 888 members in Lok Sabha and 384 in the Rajya Sabha. The central hall alone has a sitting arrangement of 440 people.
The old building is expected to be converted into a museum.
New Parliament building: Opening ceremony
PM Modi and LS speaker Om Birla held a puja in the new Parliament at around 7:30 am. After that, PM Modi was handed over the golden sceptre "Sengol" by Adheenam seers who have been invited to attend the ceremony.
PM Modi then walked into the new Parliament building with the "Sengol" in his hand and then installed it next to the seat of the Lok Sabha speaker.
After the installation of the sceptre, PM Modi felicitated workers who were involved in the construction of the building. Later, a multi-faith prayer was organised in the building.
What next?
At around 12 pm, the second phase of the inauguration will begin. The national anthem will be sung in the Lok Sabha in the presence of all the dignitaries. Later, the President of India Droupadi Murmu will read out a message.
Two short audio-video films will also be showcased to highlight the process of construction of the new Parliament building.
Later, the Centre will launch a Rs 75 coin to mark the event.