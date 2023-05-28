India gets its new Parliament building, amid prayers, grand celebrations

The foundation stone of the new building was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020. It has been argued that the old building was never constructed to accommodate a bicameral legislature and the seating arrangement was cramped and cumbersome.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the "Sengol" near the seat of the Lok Sabha speaker. The new Parliament building, which has been constructed as a part of the Central Vista Project, will replace the old building which was constructed nearly 100 years ago, in 1927.