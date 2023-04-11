close

After final discussions, first list of candidates to be out soon: Bommai

After the meeting, Bommai told reporters, Today we had a final meeting. Probably, the home minister will have an internal meeting with national leaders. They will announce the first list soon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
The BJP will soon announce its first list of more than 175 candidates for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka after a final discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Following a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda here, Bommai asserted that the party is taking "tough" decisions to create a new system, an apparent reference to the candidate selection exercise, and expressed confidence that "pro-incumbency" sentiments will help it beat off the challenge from the Congress and retain power.

Bommai, along with state party leaders, had a meeting with Nadda at the latter's residence. Several senior party leaders, including Union minister Pralhad Joshi, national general secretaries C T Ravi and Arun Singh, were part of the meeting.

After the meeting, Bommai told reporters, "Today we had a final meeting. Probably, the home minister will have an internal meeting with national leaders. They will announce the first list soon."

Two lists of candidates will be announced. In the first list, most of the candidates will be named, he added. Party sources said the first list may figure the names of more than 175 candidates.

After a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee held on April 9, Bommai said the party president held a second round of deliberations with state leaders and finalised the probable names taking into account their personal details and political calculations.

Referring to senior party leader K S Eshwarappa's decision to not contest the elections, Bommai said it reflects the BJP's culture of veterans making way for the younger lot and took a swipe at the Congress for giving its ticket to the 91-year-old Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

"Our leadership and values are different. To create a new system, we are taking tough decisions," he said. Opting out of the poll was Eshwarappa's personal decision, he added.

With former chief minister Jagadish Shettar sounding upset with the party for nudging him to keep away from polls, Bommai said he has spoken to him. Shettar wants to work more before he retires, the chief minister said.

Over reports that state party leader Laxman Savadi may cross over to the Congress, he noted that Savadi wants to contest from the Athani constituency. "We have asked him not to take extreme steps," he said.

Confident of the party's prospect for the May 10 polls, Bommai said, "We are going to people with our report card. The BJP has brought newness in everything in governance. There is more accountability now."

The election notification will be issued on April 13, while the last date for filing nominations is April 20.

The BJP aims to come back to power in the southern state with an absolute majority and has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Topics : Karnataka | Elections | BJP

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

