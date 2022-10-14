DU UG Merit List 2022 released: Here's how to download simulated merit list

The of Delhi (DU) has issued the simulated merit list for all the registered candidates. The DU UG simulated list has been released at 5 pm on Friday on the official website. Candidates can download the DU UG simulated merit list in online mode at admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of DU merit list 2022, the authorities have also opened the preference change window.

Candidates can submit the DU UG simulated merit list corrections till October 16. According to the schedule, the DU UG merit list 2022 will be released on October 18. Candidates can accept the allocated seat in DU merit list from October 19 to 21.

Here's how to download DU UG Merit List 2022 Step 1: Visit the official website of DU - admission.uod.ac.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on DU UG simulated list 2022. Step 3: A new page will open. Step 4: The DU simulated list 2022 pdf will appear on the screen. Step 5: Now, download the page and keep a hard copy as well.

DU UG Admission 2022: Important dates

DU Simulated List/Mock Allotment: October 14, 2022 (5 pm)

Edit window for DU Mock Allotment List: October 14-16 (4:59 pm)

DU First Merit List: October 18 (5 pm)

DU Second Merit list: October 30 (5 pm)

DU Third Merit list: November 10 (5 pm)