DU UG Merit List 2022 released: Here's how to download simulated merit list

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 released today; here's how to check
Jammu and Kashmir NEET 2022 merit list released; check details here
VKSU merit list 2022 released for UG admissions; check details here
Jamia Millia to release first merit list for UG admission on Sept 26
JNU admission 2022: Registration process begins for undergraduate courses
-
The University of Delhi (DU) has issued the simulated merit list for all the registered candidates. The DU UG simulated list has been released at 5 pm on Friday on the official website. Candidates can download the DU UG simulated merit list in online mode at admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of DU merit list 2022, the authorities have also opened the preference change window.
Candidates can submit the DU UG simulated merit list corrections till October 16. According to the schedule, the DU UG merit list 2022 will be released on October 18. Candidates can accept the allocated seat in DU merit list from October 19 to 21.
DU UG Admission 2022: Important dates
DU Simulated List/Mock Allotment: October 14, 2022 (5 pm)
Edit window for DU Mock Allotment List: October 14-16 (4:59 pm)
DU First Merit List: October 18 (5 pm)
DU Second Merit list: October 30 (5 pm)
DU Third Merit list: November 10 (5 pm)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .