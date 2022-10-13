Carry out relief work on priority in flood-hit areas: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed officials to carry out relief work on priority at places hit by flood and incessant rains and said stringent action will be taken against those who neglect it. At least 13 people have lost their lives and huge property damages occurred due to heavy rainfall in the state since October 1.

"It has come to notice that there have been lapses in some places while recording damages. The DCs' must take the lead to avoid any lapses. The memoranda seeking relief must be based on ground reality," the CM said in the video conference meeting held with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of flood-affected districts.





During the meeting, the State Disaster Response Force commissioners were ordered to release a circular to issue an additional relief other than guidelines for rain damages.

Along with this, the DCs were asked to make field visits and ensure proper recording of damages and distribution of compensation by the tehsildars.

As many as 28 livestock deaths have been reported along with the destruction of 3,309 houses. More than 1,330 people have been forced to take shelter in five relief camps set up by the state .

CM Bommai has ordered the officials to disburse input subsidies and relief for rain-related damages within October after holding a joint survey immediately. He asked the officials to disburse the amount on a priority basis.

Along with this, he also asked the authority officials to ramp up the reconstruction of damaged bridges and repair the broken electricity poles and transformers. He made sure that the power supply must be restored to the earliest.

To avoid further damage due to the flash floods, the CM has also directed the officials to take preventive measures at the district level. To carry out the relief measures on damage in the state, officials were asked to make an action plan to initiate work by seeking funds.

According to the official data, Deputy Commissioners have a total of Rs 635.13 crore to take up immediate rescue and relief works.