After Pahalgam attack, Omar Abdullah to hold meeting in J-K's Gulmarg today

The CM will chair the meeting in Gulmarg at 12 noon, a notice issued by the General Administration Department stated

On Tuesday, Abdullah chaired a meeting of his council of ministers in south Kashmir's Pahalgam. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will on Wednesday chair a meeting of his ministers and top officials in Jammu and Kashmir's ski resort Gulmarg as part of his government's efforts to bring back tourists to the union territory after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The CM will chair the meeting in Gulmarg at 12 noon, a notice issued by the General Administration Department stated.

Besides top civil administration officials, the meeting is expected to be attended by inspector general of police, Kashmir; deputy inspector general, North Kashmir; and senior superintendent of police, Baramulla. 

On Tuesday, Abdullah chaired a meeting of his council of ministers in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

 

The aim behind holding meetings outside the fortified Civil Secretariat is to alleviate fear and reinforce a sense of security and trust, the officials said.

This would lead to a revival of tourism in Kashmir following the massive setback after the April 22 terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is hosting a group of tour and travel operators from various parts of the country as part of its efforts to bring back tourists.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

