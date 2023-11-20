Sensex (0.02%)
After slight improvement, Delhi air quality dips into 'very poor' category

AQI.CN pegged the air quality index (AQI) in Anand Vihar at 302. The AQI in Indirapuram was recorded at 323, whereas in RK Puram AQI was at 274

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

File picture

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Delhi's air quality worsened again overnight on Monday after a slight improvement a day ago, slipping into the "very poor" category. At 8 AM on Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 338, declining from 290 at 7 AM on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Air quality saw a marginal improvement on Sunday because of favourable wind direction and speed.

AQI.CN pegged the air quality index (AQI) in Anand Vihar at 302. The AQI in Indirapuram was recorded at 323, whereas in RK Puram AQI was at 274.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus". Air quality also deteriorated in Ghaziabad (306), Gurugram (239), Greater Noida (288), Noida (308) and Faridabad (320).

Also Read: Over 930 FIRs registered against farmers for burning stubble: Punjab Police

The central government on Saturday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) restrictions, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi, because of the fall in air pollution levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body, asked Delhi to lift all emergency measures, under which only compressed natural gas (CNG), electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services. All other restrictions under stages I, II and III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction work, mining, stone crushers and diesel generators, will continue.

On Sunday, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that although the air quality in Delhi has shown improvement in the past two days, people should remain vigilant and adhere to pollution control measures.

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

