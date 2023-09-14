Ahead of festive season, Nepal to import 20,000 MT of sugar from India

Nepal government is set to import 20,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar from India ahead of the upcoming festivals, including Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali to meet the domestic demand.

Although Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies has asked the Finance Ministry to give customs waiver for importing 60,000 MT of sugar to meet the local demand, the Finance Ministry has given permission to import only 20,000 MT for the time being.

According to Finance Ministry spokesperson, Dhaniram Sharma, the Ministry has given 50 per cent discount on customs duty, which means 15 per cent less from the earlier imposed 30 per cent customs duty.

Two companies, Salt Trading Corporation (STC) and Food Management and Trading Company, both would import 10,000 MT sugar each for the upcoming festival season, according to Sharma. However, divisional manager of STC Brajesh Jha said that it had asked the government permission to import 50,000 MT of sugar.

According to Jha, Nepal's domestic demand for sugar stands at 300,000 MT and it needs to import a huge quantity of sugar mainly from India. There are 12 sugar factories in Nepal that produce around 1,00,000 MT of sugar.

According to an estimate, Nepal imports at least 70 per cent sugar from India. Besides, thousands of tons of sugars are brought through illegal channel without paying customs duty.

Also Read Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know CBIC extends interest waiver on customs duty payable via ECL till April 13 Nipah situation not as scary as was in 2018: Kerala's ex-Health Minister Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas: PM Narendra Modi Two-day holiday for institutes in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration Severe lack of rains in 195 taluks of K'taka, CM asked to declare drought

Sugar is available in the black market in Kathmandu and the prices ranges from Nepali Rupees 100 to 125 per kg, where as it costs around Rs 40 - 50 in India.