Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas: PM Narendra Modi

Wishing the countrymen on the Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday said Hindi language will continue to "strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation's official languages.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas. I wish that Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."

The Prime Minister's message highlights the belief that languages, particularly Hindi, play a vital role in unifying a nation as diverse as India.

Hindi transcends regional and linguistic boundaries, serving as a linguistic bridge that connects people from various linguistic backgrounds.

Also Read Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour' Nataraja statue at G20 venue testament to India's age-old artistry: PM Modi Two-day holiday for institutes in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration Severe lack of rains in 195 taluks of K'taka, CM asked to declare drought PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr in MP CM Sukhu urges Centre to declare calamity in Himachal as national disaster