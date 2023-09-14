Confirmation

Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister's message highlights the belief that languages, particularly Hindi, play a vital role in unifying a nation as diverse as India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Wishing the countrymen on the Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday said Hindi language will continue to "strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."
Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation's official languages.
Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas. I wish that Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."
The Prime Minister's message highlights the belief that languages, particularly Hindi, play a vital role in unifying a nation as diverse as India.
Hindi transcends regional and linguistic boundaries, serving as a linguistic bridge that connects people from various linguistic backgrounds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Hindi Hindi language

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

