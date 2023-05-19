AI camera case: Kerala govt gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev on Friday released a report prepared by a top bureaucrat on the controversial AI camera deal which absolves of any wrongdoing and dismissed the Congress-led opposition's allegation that it was a corrupt deal where commission worth Rs 100 crore changed hands. But, dissatisfied Congress is readying legal action.
"All the tender process has been done according to the CWC guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless. The state-run Keltron has done a clean job and they have done everything according to rules," said Rajeev.
But, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan dismissed the report. "For the past several weeks, we have been raising pointed questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He continues to be silent and the only reason why he is silent is that he knows the biggest beneficiary in this corrupt deal is his relative. We demand that he breaks his silence," said Satheesan.
"We are now waiting to take the legal route to bring out one of the most corrupt deals in the tenure of Vijayan. We will approach the judiciary once the High Court opens after the summer break," added Satheesan.
--IANS
sg/dpb
Also Read
Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before
Never violated AP Chit Fund Act rules, says Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd
The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted
All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm
President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines
Airlines to exercise moderation in pricing tickets as airfares spike: Govt
Gyanvapi case: We need to tread carefully in this matter, says SC
India accords high importance to disaster risk reduction: Principal Secy
Decide in a month appeals under senior citizen welfare law: HC to tribunal
Skyrocketing airfares force many tourists to visit Kashmir by bus
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)