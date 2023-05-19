close

AI camera case: Kerala govt gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

All the tender process has been done according to the CWC guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless, said Rajeev

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Congress

Congress

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev on Friday released a report prepared by a top bureaucrat on the controversial AI camera deal which absolves of any wrongdoing and dismissed the Congress-led opposition's allegation that it was a corrupt deal where commission worth Rs 100 crore changed hands. But, dissatisfied Congress is readying legal action.

"All the tender process has been done according to the CWC guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless. The state-run Keltron has done a clean job and they have done everything according to rules," said Rajeev.

But, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan dismissed the report. "For the past several weeks, we have been raising pointed questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He continues to be silent and the only reason why he is silent is that he knows the biggest beneficiary in this corrupt deal is his relative. We demand that he breaks his silence," said Satheesan.

"We are now waiting to take the legal route to bring out one of the most corrupt deals in the tenure of Vijayan. We will approach the judiciary once the High Court opens after the summer break," added Satheesan.

--IANS

sg/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Kerala government legal

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

