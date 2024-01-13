Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AI start up CEO held for son's murder: Estranged husband meets Goa cops

The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start-up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday appeared before Calangute police in Goa as part of the probe

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday appeared before Calangute police in Goa as part of the probe, an official said.
Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Venkat Raman, the accused's husband, arrived here from Bengaluru in the afternoon and reached Calangute police station. We will be recording his statement in the case as part of the probe," the official said.
Raman was in Jakarta in Indonesia when the murder took place.
According to police, as per the initial investigations the woman smothered her son to death before trying to commit suicide by slashing her wrist.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Who is Suchana Seth, startup CEO held for murder of four-year-old son

MakeMyTrip launches 'Beaches of India' campaign after India-Maldives row

Investigation underway in murder of 4-yr old boy: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns

Bengaluru CEO not cooperating in probe, 'note found': Things we know so far

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul's Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Jan 14

Indian Army to showcase 'Made in India' weapons, platforms on Republic Day

Renowned classical singer Prabha Atre, doyen of Kirana Gharana, dies at 92

Casual labourers in BRO projects to be covered under term insurance

Attempt to conduct Ram temple ceremony to hurt PM Modi: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Topics : Artificial intelligence Start Up India CEO Goa Investments Goa industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon