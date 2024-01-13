Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Casual labourers in BRO projects to be covered under term insurance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to roll out a term insurance scheme for casual paid labourers engaged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for various infrastructure projects

Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to roll out a term insurance scheme for casual paid labourers engaged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for various infrastructure projects.
Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the next of kin in case of death of a labourer during project works, according to the defence ministry.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to launch a group (term) insurance scheme for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) engaged by Border Roads Organisation/General Reserve Engineer Force for the ongoing project works," it said in a statement on Saturday.
"This scheme will provide the insured value of Rs 10 lakh as an insurance in any kind of death to CPLs family/next of kin," it said.
The ministry said the scheme will serve as a social security and welfare measure to the CPLs working in remote and far-flung areas of the nation.
"Keeping in view the severe risk posed to the lives of CPLs posted in hazardous work-sites, inclement weather, inhospitable terrain and occupational health hazards, and considering the deaths occurred/reported during their engagement, the provision of insurance coverage on humanitarian grounds will prove to be a great morale booster to the CPLs," it added.
The ministry said the scheme will go a "long way" in securing the livelihoods of the families of the CLPs.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 90 BRO projects including on Sept 12: Official

Death of labourers: Govt to bear expenses to transport mortal remains

Defence min launches 90 BRO infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,900 cr

BRO to complete world's longest tunnel above 13000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh

Independence Day: BRO members invited as special guests at Red Fort

Attempt to conduct Ram temple ceremony to hurt PM Modi: Mani Shankar Aiyar

ED makes two fresh arrests in Mahadev betting app money laundering case

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration should be done by Prez Murmu: Uddhav

At 3.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest morning this winter

Republic day parade rehearsal in full swing at Kartavya Path in capital

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Border Roads Organisation Indian Army Insurance industry life insurance industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon