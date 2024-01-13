Casual labourers in BRO projects to be covered under term insurance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to roll out a term insurance scheme for casual paid labourers engaged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for various infrastructure projects.
Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the next of kin in case of death of a labourer during project works, according to the defence ministry.
"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to launch a group (term) insurance scheme for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) engaged by Border Roads Organisation/General Reserve Engineer Force for the ongoing project works," it said in a statement on Saturday.
"This scheme will provide the insured value of Rs 10 lakh as an insurance in any kind of death to CPLs family/next of kin," it said.
The ministry said the scheme will serve as a social security and welfare measure to the CPLs working in remote and far-flung areas of the nation.
"Keeping in view the severe risk posed to the lives of CPLs posted in hazardous work-sites, inclement weather, inhospitable terrain and occupational health hazards, and considering the deaths occurred/reported during their engagement, the provision of insurance coverage on humanitarian grounds will prove to be a great morale booster to the CPLs," it added.
The ministry said the scheme will go a "long way" in securing the livelihoods of the families of the CLPs.
