Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

AI to help chartered accountants deliver high quality audits: ICAI Prez

Artificial Intelligence will help chartered accountants deliver high quality audits as well as increase the number of transactions being looked at, ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati has said

accounting services, legal services, indian business, judiciary, jurisdiction,law practitioner,Dinesh Kanabar,Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, charted accountant, N D Gupta,National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards , NACAS

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence will help chartered accountants deliver high quality audits as well as increase the number of transactions being looked at, ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati has said and highlighted that efforts are on to provide the best skill sets to its members.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 3.80 lakh members and over 8 lakh students.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are being used in various sectors.
In a recent interaction with PTI, Talati said he sees AI as a big change that is coming into the audit profession.
"If there is a good AI system, then there is so much one can look at in terms of transactions. AI will report back to you in terms of any deviations, red flags... and will play a huge role in assisting chartered accountants to deliver high quality audit.
"We are working with our members to train and upskill them to have the best skill sets to understand AI," he said.

Also Read

Indian CAs mull India-Singapore platform for insolvency resolution

President Murmu hopes 50% of practising CAs will be women by 2047

Intent to hire freshers improves marginally by 3% in Jul-Dec 2023: Report

Suzuki Motorcycle ties up with Standard Chartered to give funds to dealers

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

Peace returning to Manipur, should build on it and find solutions: PM Modi

Uttarakhand rains: Search operations resume for nine missing people

For India to become 'vishwaguru', harmony, good education must: Kejriwal

Confusion, vested interests led to loss of precious lives in Manipur: CM

PM Modi's Independence Day address historic, inspiring: BJP leaders

Over the years, the accounting profession has moved from paper ledgers to calculators to computers.
According to Talati, AI is going to change a lot of aspects and will help chartered accountants look at a wider number of transactions.
"There are pitfalls also and you need to be trained to understand AI. We are also working on technology tools to members to use in audit. Those also will get embedded with AI," he noted.
Amid instances of concerns over financial and governance issues at some startups, the ICAI President said the institute is trying to have collaborations with startups and asserted that there is a robust regulatory system to deal with abberations.
"We have an ecosystem of more than 90,000 startups... we as a country have developed a very strong ecosystem and a lot of unicorns have come in," he said.
Set up under an Act of Parliament, ICAI will be completing 100 years in 1949 and is now collaborating with IIM, Ahmedabad to prepare a vision document.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence chartered accountants ICAI Indian Auditory

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon