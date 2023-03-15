Suzuki Motorcycle ties up with Standard Chartered to give funds to dealers

on Wednesday said it has joined hands with to provide wholesale funding to its dealer partners for vehicles and spare parts.

The initiative will support the company's dealer partners across the country and enable them to expand their businesses and operations, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

"As a responsible company, we are committed to support our dealer partners so that they can meet their financial requirements. This programme is a testament to our commitment, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Standard Chartered Bank," Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales Devashish Handa noted.

Regional Head Global Subsidiaries, India and South Asia, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking Chandandeep Kaur said the bank is committed to support businesses in India by providing them with the necessary financial tools and developing customised ecosystem solutions to drive their strategic growth.

