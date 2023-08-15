Confirmation

PM Modi's Independence Day address historic, inspiring: BJP leaders

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address as "historic and inspiring" and said he exuded confidence of coming back to power

BJP

BJP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address as "historic and inspiring" and said he exuded confidence of coming back to power in 2024 based on his government's welfare measures.
The prime minister spoke for nearly 90 minutes in his 10th Independence Day address - the last before the Lok Sabha polls next year - and highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation.
"The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again...Next year, on August 15, from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and laud your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said in his address.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the prime minister's address "inspiring" and said he laid out India's goals for the "Amrit Kaal" - the period until 2047, the centenary of India's independence.
In a post on 'X', previously called Twitter, he said Modi "highlighted the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity. Emphasised that in the last decade, India has truly emerged as a Vishwa Mitra."

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the prime minister in his address gave a call for taking India to the top position in the world in terms of progress and development.
"We are the fastest-growing economy. We have to reach the third spot. Hence all of us must take a vow that we will work hard and take all efforts to make India a mahashakti (superpower) in the world," he told reporters.

Sharing pictures of him attending the Independence Day programme, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on social media, "At Red Fort where Narendra Modi Ji delivered a historic address to the proud nation on the occasion of Independence Day."

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said the prime minister appeared "absolutely confident" of his victory in the 2024 polls because of the work he has done for the welfare of poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits and the backwards over the nine years.
"That's why he assured that he will speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2024 also, Gautam told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech BJP Cabinet Secretariat

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

