Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Uttarakhand rains: Search operations resume for nine missing people

Search operations were resumed on Tuesday in the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand to find the nine people who went missing after a series of landslides hit different parts of the state on Monday

landslide

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Search operations were resumed on Tuesday in the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand to find the nine people who went missing after a series of landslides hit different parts of the state on Monday.
Efforts were also resumed to reopen national highways, state highways and a large number of rural roads which remain blocked due to the accumulation of debris of the landslides on them, the state disaster control room here said.
The Chardham yatra remains suspended for the second day on Tuesday due to a red alert issued by the MeT department.
So far four bodies have been recovered from different parts of the state while nine people are still missing, including one in Rudraprayag, four at Mohanchatti in Pauri where the rubble of a landslide fell on a resort burying six people, three in Rishikesh where a woman with her two teenage children was swept away in her car and one in Uttarkashi.
In the Mohanchatti incident, a girl was rescued alive and a body recovered late on Monday. Search for the rest is on.

Also Read

4 drown, 9 missing after flash flood on way to Kedarnath: Officials

Incessant rain, flash floods, landslides ravage Himachal Pradesh's Manali

Outbreak of disasters can be minimized only by proactive approach: CM Dhami

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand: Badrinath national highway blocked due to landslide in Chamoli

Confusion, vested interests led to loss of precious lives in Manipur: CM

PM Modi's Independence Day address historic, inspiring: BJP leaders

Govt to launch scheme for affordable housing in cities, says PM Modi

PM's I-Day speech lays blueprint for India to become developed by 2047: CII

'Mere priyajan': In Independence Day speech, Modi looks beyond 2024 polls

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand flood Uttarakhand Monsoon rains UP rains India floods

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon