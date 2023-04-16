close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AIADMK not to contest Karnataka Assembly elections, will support BJP

The AIADMK, after election of Palaniswami, is trying to win at least a few Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu in 2024

IANS Chennai
palaniswami

palaniswami

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AIADMK Executive, in its meeting held here on Sunday, decided not to contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, and support the BJP instead.

The first executive meeting, since K. Palaniswami was elected as the party's General Secretary, was chaired by party Presidium Chairman Thamizhmagan Hussain.

The AIADMK's decision to support the BJP in Karnataka comes at a time when the BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai had engaged in confrontation with the party. However, sources in AIADMK told IANS that the BJP national leadership has requested the party to extend its support in the Karnataka elections.

The party has decided to convene a public meeting in Madurai on April 20.

A total of 15 resolutions were passed in the executive meeting of which 10 were against the ruling DMK, including one condemning it for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. One resolution was passed to authorise Palaniswami to lead the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK, after election of Palaniswami, is trying to win at least a few Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu in 2024.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

As filing of nominations begins, AIADMK expects BJP to end uncertainty

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

BJP has completely lost control in Karnataka: Surjewala on MLA resignations

Cyclone Mandous likely to hit TN on Friday, AIADMK postpones protests

Lack of awareness about contraception among reasons for spike in population

CM Kejriwal questioned at CBI headquarters amid protest by AAP leaders

Seizures total Rs 170 cr since announcement of Karnataka poll dates: EC

Nepal appoints new Foreign Minister, PM Prachanda to visit India soon

Atiq killing 'tactic' to shift attention from Pulwama: Mehbooba Mufti

The party is trying to conduct several programmes in the run-up to the elections and the decision to support the BJP in the Karnataka elections is a political move.

The AIADMK had won only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the 39 seats the NDA contested.

The DMK have announced that it would win all the 39 seats in the 2024 and has already appointed coordinators for each Assembly constituency to work among the masses.

--IANS

aal/vd

Topics : AIADMK | Karnataka | BJP

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon