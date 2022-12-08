JUST IN
Cyclone Mandous likely to hit TN on Friday, AIADMK postpones protests

The opposition AIADMK has postponed the party's protest programmes scheduled from December 9 to 16 in the wake of Cyclone Mandous, which, according to the weather forecast, is likely to hit TN Friday

IANS  |  Chennai 

Cyclone, Coast
Representational Image

The opposition AIADMK has postponed the party's protest programmes scheduled from December 9 to 16 in the wake of Cyclone Mandous, which, according to the weather forecast, is likely to hit Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The AIADMK had planned a series of protests against the ruling government over increasing property taxes, electricity charges, rising milk prices, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The party leadership in a statement, however, said it has alerted the party district secretaries to be on alert as heavy rainfall could lead to difficulties for the people.

Possibilities of inundation and water logging will have to be dealt with during heavy rainfall and hence the requirement of volunteers will be necessary.

The AIADMK has also directed party district secretaries to highlight the anti-people policies of the government after the flood alerts are over.

The AIADMK is facing a major crisis with the party interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on one side and deposed leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on the other side and the protest marches were planned to rejuvenate the party cadres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 17:15 IST

