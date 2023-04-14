close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP has completely lost control in Karnataka: Surjewala on MLA resignations

"Their sitting MLAs are insulted. 40% commission government now have 40% rebels," he said

ANI Politics
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Sujrewala addresses a press conference after releasing a booklet, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday after coming out from a meeting at Congress President Kharge's residence said that BJP has lost control in the state of Karnataka and they will face the brunt of the public in the upcoming elections.

While talking to ANI, Randeep Surjewala said, "BJP has completely lost control in Karnataka. Public will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections".

Karnataka State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Congress will soon release its list of the remaining candidates for the Karnataka elections.

"We had declared our list of candidates even before BJP did. They announced their list very late" he said.

He further stated that various leaders after getting insulted by BJP are joining Congress in Karnataka.

"Their sitting MLAs are insulted. 40 per cent commission government now have 40 per cent rebels. PM Modi used to say that they are against the dynastic politics in the country. They have given tickets to more than 20 dynasts. Their deputy CM Lakshman Savadi resigned from the BJP," he said.

Also Read

K'taka CM hits back at Randeep Surjewala on his '420 Bommai govt' comment

BJP govt trying to cover up PSI scam in Karnataka: Randeep Singh Surjewala

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP conspiracy to weaken India's values will not succeed: Surjewala

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Nayara Energy to expand business 50% by 2030, says Chief Alois Virag

Govt implementing measures to promote public transport: Nitin Gadkari

Disturbance in Oppn, meetings held in night instead of daylight: Scindia

Will not beg in front of Centre for clearance of dues to Bengal: Mamata

One should stand like rock in difficult circumstances: Vasundhra Raje

"We will give space to those who have joined from other parties but for us, our political workers are the priority. They have worked hard for us and have made sacrifices," he said.

He also mentioned that BJP is trying to disrupt the culture of Karnataka.

"BJP has dented the image of Brand Karnataka. Sometimes they are busy in Amul versus Nandini, sometimes the Kannada language goes missing from a CRPF exam. Recently they passed a law to hurt minorities in the state. Our party will focus on reviving Brand Karnataka," he said.

After attending the meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the remaining list of candidates will be out soon.

"List will be out soon. On the issue of Rajasthan politics when we take a decision, we will let you know" he told ANI.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Topics : BJP | Randeep Surjewala | Karnataka polls | Politics

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon