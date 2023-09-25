close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

'AIIMS Delhi lived up to its reputation as premier healthcare institution'

The Union minister said that AIIMS has become a brand with its reputation spread across the country. Today, every child across India has heard the name of AIIMS, Baghel said

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over the 68 years of existence, AIIMS-Delhi has truly lived up to its reputation as the premier healthcare institution of the country, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said on Monday.
Presiding over the 68th Foundation Day celebrations of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, he expressed happiness that for the sixth consecutive year, the institute has been ranked number one among medical institutions in the National Institute Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education.
The Union minister said that AIIMS has become a brand with its reputation spread across the country. Today, every child across India has heard the name of AIIMS, Baghel said.
He encouraged officials to maintain this image and take the AIIMS brand to greater heights.
The Union minister said that India's healthcare sector is now comparable to that of any developed country because of its highly trained human resources.
Indians comprise a high percentage of doctors even in developed countries. India is already known for its vaccine manufacturing capabilities, its pharma industries and its innovations in the medtech sector, he added.

Also Read

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

AIIMS Delhi: Fire breaks out near emergency ward, all patients evacuated

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Multiple entry, exit system in institutions may pose issues: House panel

C-295 aircraft induction heralds new era for Air Force: Ex-IAF chief

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters virtually at Rozgar Mela

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress: Digvijaya ahead of MP polls

Whose heart beats for poor people is true civil servant: President Murmu

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIIMS healthcare technologies Indian healthcare Healthcare sector

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon