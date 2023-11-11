AIIMS Delhi takes measures on taxis overcharging patients for short trips

Sensex (0.11%)
During routine interactions with patients, it came to light that some auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers have been overcharging patients for short trips within the AIIMS campus, Dr Dada said

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
The AIIMS Delhi administration has announced a comprehensive plan to regulate the entry of commercial passenger vehicles into the hospital campus over reports that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are exploiting unsuspecting patients and their attendants.
The initiative aims to ensure fair and transparent transportation services for patients arriving at the medical facility, said Dr Rima Dada, the professor in-charge of AIIMS Media cell.
During routine interactions with patients, it came to light that some auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers have been overcharging patients for short trips within the AIIMS campus, Dr Dada said.
To address this issue and streamline the entry of commercial passenger vehicles (CPVs), several steps will be implemented as part of which prominent bilingual signages will be installed inside and outside all entry gates of AIIMS, providing information about the availability, routes, and frequencies of electric shuttles.
This will help patients make informed decisions about transportation options.
To regulate the entry of CPVs, a state-of-the-art number plate reader camera-based ticketing system will be introduced.
This automated system will have the feature as part of which CPVs exiting the AIIMS campus within 15 minutes will not be charged any fee, allowing them sufficient time to pick up or drop off passengers.
For CPVs exiting after 15 minutes, a fee of Rs 50 per half hour (inclusive of taxes) will be charged at the time of exit from the AIIMS campus, Dr Dada said.
The CPVs will be allowed only one entry and one exit from the AIIMS Campus every hour. Those entering before one hour of their last exit must drop off passengers outside the AIIMS gates and will not be allowed entry into the AIIMS campus.
The ticketing system will be free from human intervention, relying on automated number plate reading camera technology. Entry and exit times will be automatically recorded, and the fare will be calculated and displayed. A receipt will be issued to the CPV driver upon fee payment.
The new ticketing system is scheduled to be commissioned by December 31.
Dr Dada said, "The AIIMS is committed to creating a patient-centric environment, and these measures are aligned with that commitment, aiming to enhance the overall experience for those seeking medical care at the institute".

Topics : AIIMS Delhi taxi

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

