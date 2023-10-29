close
Delhi AIIMS to implement integrated nursing education, service model

The Indian Nursing Council, through its letter dated April 4, 2019, had granted approval for the adoption of an innovative approach - the Integration of Nursing Education and Service (Dual Role)

AIIMS Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The AIIMS Delhi administration has decided to implement integrated nursing education and service model at the premier medical institute.
The Indian Nursing Council, through its letter dated April 4, 2019, had granted approval for the adoption of an innovative approach - the Integration of Nursing Education and Service (Dual Role).
This model aims to enhance the quality of nursing care provided to patients while simultaneously advancing the clinical skills of nursing students.
This initiative is also expected to optimize the utilization of nursing cadres in both academic and clinical settings, an official said.
Several institutions, including the College of Nursing, CMC Vellore, and St. John College of Nursing, SJMCH, Bangalore, have successfully implemented a similar model, demonstrating its potential to bridge the gap between theory and practice, elevate nursing standards, and efficiently utilize nursing personnel across various roles within the healthcare domain.
"In light of these successful implementations, AIIMS, Delhi has decided to proactively explore the possibility of adopting the Integrated Nursing Education and Service Model. To evaluate the feasibility and modalities of this implementation, the administration has constituted a dedicated committee comprised of key stakeholders," said Dr M Srinivas, the director of the institute.
The terms of reference of the committee includes reviewing the Indian Nursing Council's notification on the Integration of Nursing Education and Service (Dual Role).
It will also study the experiences and outcomes of institutions that have already implemented a similar model and assess the potential advantages and challenges of implementing the Integrated Nursing Education and Service Model at AIIMS Delhi.
The committee will also formulate a comprehensive proposal for the integration of nursing education and service within the AIIMS Delhi framework.
It will also recommend strategies for the effective implementation of the model, considering the unique context of AIIMS Delhi.
The committee is tasked with submitting its recommendations by November 30, 2023.
Dr Rima Dada, professor in charge of media cell, said, "This groundbreaking model aims to enhance the quality of nursing care provided to patients while simultaneously advancing the clinical skills of nursing students. This initiative is also expected to optimize the utilization of nursing cadres in both academic and clinical settings.

Topics : AIIMS Delhi nursing

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

