Delhi Metro to make 106 extra ttrips on Wednesday in view of Rakshabandhan

Additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro

Photo: Wikipedia (Representational image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors on Wednesday to facilitate passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, officials said.
Additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters, they said on Tuesday.
If required, additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush, officials said.
Passengers are requested to use DMRC Travel Mobile App to buy QR code-based tickets to avoid rush at ticket counters, they said.
Guards and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters, the DMRC said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro DMRC rakshabandhan Raksha Bandhan Delhi public transport

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

