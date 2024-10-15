Business Standard
Aiims doctors seek prez's intervention as WB colleagues continue strike

Aiims doctors seek prez's intervention as WB colleagues continue strike

Despite continuous protests, including the hunger strike, no significant action has been taken by the authorities in West Bengal

Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally over the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, on Monday wrote an 'urgent' letter to the President of India, requesting immediate intervention in the ongoing hunger strike by doctors in West Bengal.

The hunger strike was sparked by the brutal rape and murder of a fellow resident doctor, on August 9 at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The letter highlighted the deteriorating health of five doctors, who have been admitted to the ICU in critical condition after days of protest. The resident doctors are demanding justice for Dr Abhaya and the implementation of the National Task Force (NTF) guidelines, which were issued by the Supreme Court to improve the safety of healthcare workers.

 

Despite continuous protests, including the hunger strike, no significant action has been taken by the authorities in West Bengal, the RDA said.

In the letter, the association stated, "We, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, are compelled to seek your immediate intervention in an urgent and critical matter concerning the health, safety, and dignity of resident doctors in West Bengal, who are currently on a hunger strike demanding justice for Dr Abhaya."

The RDA called the situation "dire" as the doctors, who they described as the backbone of India's healthcare system, continue to protest under dangerous conditions. The letter said, "These doctors, who are the backbone of India's healthcare system, are risking their lives for a cause that seeks to ensure justice, security, and safe working conditions for all healthcare professionals across the nation."

"Their pleas for justice and immediate attention from the authorities continue to fall on deaf ears. In light of these dire circumstances, we appeal to your esteemed office for immediate and direct intervention," the letter added.

The letter urged the President to take several steps, including pushing for immediate action from West Bengal authorities, expediting the release of the NTF guidelines, and ensuring better protection for healthcare workers. The association stressed that "timely intervention will not only save the lives of those currently on hunger strike but also restore the faith of the medical community in the nation's justice system."

"We remain hopeful for a swift and just resolution," the RDA letter said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

