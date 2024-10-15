Business Standard
TN CM Stalin welcomes ban on import of pocket cigarette lighters' parts

On October 13, the Department of Commerce implemented certain restrictions on importing parts for pocket lighters

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to Union Minister Piyush Goyal for banning the imports of parts of pocket cigarette lighters, saying that the decision is a significant step towards safeguarding jobs in the matchbox industry and reducing plastic waste.

In a post on X, CM Stalin said on Monday, "Thank you, Hon'ble @PiyushGoyal, for fully accepting my demands by banning single-use plastic cigarette lighters under Rs20 and now restricting the import of parts for cigarette lighters. This welcome move strengthens Tamil Nadu's matchbox manufacturers, safeguarding over a lakh jobs and reducing harmful plastic waste."
 

 On October 13, the Department of Commerce implemented certain restrictions on importing parts for pocket lighters.

"Import of parts of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable or refillable lighters (cigarette lighters) is restricted with immediate effect," the notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In another post, CM Stalin shared the letter he sent to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, urging him to ban imported cigarette lighters.

"The matchbox manufacturing industry is a major source of employment in the southern part of Tamil Nadu. It is a traditional industry that employs over a lakh people directly," the letter shared by CM Stalin noted.

"The industry is going through a difficult phase currentoy. It is facing stiff challenges from Pakistan and Indonesia in the export markets. The supply chain disruptions following the COVID pandemic have increased the cost and logistic difficulties associated with exports," the letter adder.

The CM further urged the union minister to take stringent action against the import of lighters from Pakistan and Indonesia.

"I, therefore, urge your urgent intervention in this matter and I request you to immediately ban the import of such single use plastic cigarette lighters and also to take stringent action against illegal imports," the letter concluded.

 

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

