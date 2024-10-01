Business Standard
Police ask AIIMS to verify Samir Modi's injury claims from May 30 meeting

The police have also asked the medical board to determine if the said injury was old or sustained on May 30, as well as to determine if the injury is possible from the twisting of a finger or hand

Samir Modi | Image: Modicare

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

The Delhi Police have, in a letter, requested the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to determine if Samir Modi sustained injuries, as he claimed, at a Godfrey Phillips board meeting on May 30.

The police have sought the constitution of a medical board to examine Samir Modi and ascertain if he had sustained a grievous injury to his right index finger, which he claimed was broken by his mother Bina Modi’s personal security officer at the board meeting. The letter was sent to AIIMS on September 6 and was marked as received on September 7.

The personal security officer had, in reply, filed a counter-application in court denying any assault.

Earlier in August, the Delhi Police had asked Apollo Hospital to explain why it issued two discharge summaries with two different dates in connection with the alleged assault on Samir Modi, the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India.

According to the FIR, which has been reviewed by Business Standard, the surgery years have allegedly been mentioned as 2019 and 2024 in the two different discharge summaries.

Samir Modi alleged he was assaulted by the personal security officer (PSO) of his mother Bina Modi, chairperson and managing director of the company.

Samir Modi was removed from Godfrey Phillips India’s board at a meeting on August 7 after fellow directors did not support his reappointment. In his place, the company appointed Charu Modi, daughter of Bina Modi and sister to Samir and Lalit Modi.

The younger son of KK Modi and Bina Modi had lodged an FIR with Delhi Police on June 27, 2024, accusing his mother, her personal security officer (PSO), and Godfrey Phillips directors of causing him “grievous hurt.”

The incident occurs against the backdrop of a contentious succession battle over an estimated Rs 11,000-crore inheritance following the death of family patriarch KK Modi in 2019.

Samir Modi, one of KK Modi’s three children and brother to former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi, has challenged his mother’s management of the family’s affairs in the Supreme Court.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

