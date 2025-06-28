Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air India Mumbai-Chennai flight returns mid-air after burning smell onboard

Air India Mumbai-Chennai flight returns mid-air after burning smell onboard

The flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details

Air india flight

The aircraft, however, landed back safely, Air India said in a statement.

PTI Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Chennai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Mumbai on Saturday due to a "burning smell" in the cabin.

The aircraft, however, landed back safely, Air India said in a statement.

"Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the airline said in a statement.

The flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details.

The airline further said its ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian

Centre gave no funds for Kerala's coastal protection: Minister Saji Cherian

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal govt to set up the emergency response centre in all panchayats

Narendra Modi Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4

'Furthest from motherland, closest to hearts': PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla

ncdrc

Consumer body backs medical negligence claim, awards ₹10 lakh compensation

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Topics : Air India Chennai Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon