Home / India News / Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides. Therefore, strengthening of security is needed, the chief minister said after inaugurating the state's first cyber police station here

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo: PTI)

PTI Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday exhorted various agencies to enhance security and surveillance in the state, given the current situation in Bangladesh.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides. Therefore, strengthening of security is needed, the chief minister said after inaugurating the state's first cyber police station here.

"We all know the present situation in Bangladesh. There is a need to enhance security arrangements. The northeastern state has been made into a corridor for the smuggling of drugs and narcotic items. Infiltration from across the border is also another problem," he said.

"There are reports that a section of people go close to the international border (Indian side) and have conversations with people living on the other side of the international border. The situation may turn ugly once AI-enabled 5G service is available," he said.

 

Referring to the shift from conventional warfare during 'Operation Sindoor', the chief minister said cannons and the presence of forces were not seen in the conflict (With Pakistan).

"Modern warfare requires a click," he said.

"A mobile phone has become more dangerous than AK-47 rifles. Advanced technology has changed the form of battle, conflict or war," he said.

Terming cybercrime a kind of shadow warfare, he said the security forces need to fight the criminals digitally to prevent fraudulent activities.

Emphasising awareness among the people about cyber fraud activities, Saha said the security agencies are also required to upgrade their skills to foil fraudulent activities on digital platforms.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag Dhankar, urged the people to contact the newly inaugurated cyber police station if they encounter any incident related to cybercrime.

The cyber police station is located in Agartala's AD Nagar and it will deal with all cyber-related crimes across the state.

The Centre has given Rs 45 lakh out of the total outlay of Rs 5 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura CM Tripura Bangladesh election India-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

