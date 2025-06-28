Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre gave no funds for Kerala's coastal protection: Minister Saji Cherian

Centre gave no funds for Kerala's coastal protection: Minister Saji Cherian

Despite the lack of aid from the Centre, the Left government has implemented the most number of welfare projects for the people of the coastal region

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. (Image: kerala.gov,org)

PTI Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Saturday claimed that the central government has not given a single rupee for protecting the 600-km long coastal area of the state from getting flooded by sea water during the rainy season.

According to Cherian, the Centre was requested to provide funds for coastal region protection, "but not a single rupee was given".

Despite the lack of aid from the Centre, the Left government has implemented the most number of welfare projects for the people of the coastal region.

He was speaking with reference to the recent protests in Chellanam here over coastal erosion and flooding of homes in the area by sea water.

 

He also said the state government was carrying out work for protection of the coastline at various places, including Chellanam here and Chethy in Alappuzha district, but availability of raw materials, like rocks, is a problem.

Also Read

The F-35A Lightning II is the US Air Force's latest and most lethal fifth-generation fighter jet, which is seen landing at the Aero India 2025 air show in Bengaluru in February.

British fighter jet stranded in Kerala to be repaired at airport hangar

SFI logo (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Tensions at Kerala Univ as SFI demands removal of Bharat Mata portrait

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala Governor

Kerala Raj Bhavan denies reports of seeking central security for Governor

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala govt revises Bakrid holiday to June 7, faces backlash over cutback

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

"So, we shifted to tetrapods from rocks. Now we are exploring the possibility of using geotubes and if it can be implemented, we will be able to protect the coastline without any environmental issues," the minister said.

Geotextile tubes are aligned with the shoreline to weaken wave energy and protect against coastal erosion.

He said that despite these difficulties in protecting the long Kerala coastline, the government has already spent Rs 400 crore out of the Rs 750 crore earmarked for coastal protection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal govt to set up the emergency response centre in all panchayats

Narendra Modi Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4

'Furthest from motherland, closest to hearts': PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla

ncdrc

Consumer body backs medical negligence claim, awards ₹10 lakh compensation

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

VP Dhankhar calls Emergency-era Preamble changes a 'festering wound'

Topics : Kerala government Kerala govt coastal security coastal protection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon