Air India relief flight with engineers to leave for Russia today: Sources



Originally, the relief flight was supposed to leave from Mumbai last night. However, it was pushed to the early hours of Wednesday. The departure has now been postponed again to the afternoon. An Air India relief flight with engineers will leave for Magadan in Russia in the afternoon to rectify the engine snag in its Boeing 777 aircraft that was diverted on Tuesday.



Air India stopped flights to Moscow last March following Russia's attack on Ukraine. The service was suspended due to challenges in securing insurance cover, media reports had said. A source said it has taken longer to secure all overflying and landing clearances for the relief flight. Also, the airline would have had to take approval from its insurers for the flights to and from Magadan which will ferry 216 stranded passengers.



However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, it said the airline will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco to carry all passengers and crew of AI173 stranded in Magadan. Air India didn't immediately respond to a query sent on Wednesday morning.

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted to Magadan due to a suspected leak in its engine. "The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest," the airline said.