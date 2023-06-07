close

Air India relief flight with engineers to leave for Russia today: Sources

A source said it has taken longer to secure all overflying and landing clearances for the relief flight

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
An Air India relief flight with engineers will leave for Magadan in Russia in the afternoon to rectify the engine snag in its Boeing 777 aircraft that was diverted on Tuesday.
Originally, the relief flight was supposed to leave from Mumbai last night. However, it was pushed to the early hours of Wednesday. The departure has now been postponed again to the afternoon.

A source said it has taken longer to secure all overflying and landing clearances for the relief flight. Also, the airline would have had to take approval from its insurers for the flights to and from Magadan which will ferry 216 stranded passengers.
Air India stopped flights to Moscow last March following Russia's attack on Ukraine. The service was suspended due to challenges in securing insurance cover, media reports had said.

Air India didn't immediately respond to a query sent on Wednesday morning.
However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, it said the airline will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco to carry all passengers and crew of AI173 stranded in Magadan.

"The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest," the airline said.
Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted to Magadan due to a suspected leak in its engine.

The diversion of Air India aircraft came a day after United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby raised safety concerns about airlines flying through Russian airspace with American citizens onboard.
"What's going to happen if an airline lands in Russia with some prominent citizens on board? That is a potential crisis in the making," Kirby said, according to a Reuters report.

Air India Russia Engineers Boeing 777 aircraft

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

