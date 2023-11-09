Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Smog towers no solution; Centre not in favour of more giant air purifiers

Punjab told to immediately announce incentive scheme on lines of Haryana to encourage farmers to shift from paddy, manage stubble

Delhi smog tower
Premium

Delhi smog tower

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Smog towers are not a solution to the air pollution problem in Delhi-NCR and the Centre is not in favour of installing more giant air purifiers, central government sources said on Thursday.

They said the effectiveness of smog towers in combating air pollution was discussed at an emergency meeting attended by officials from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the states, and ministries concerned on Wednesday. The sources said stubble burning in Punjab was the major reason behind air pollution in Delhi-NCR during the paddy harvesting season.

“Smog towers are not a solution to the air pollution problem in Delhi-NCR. The central government is not in favour of installing more such structures in the future,” news agency PTI reported quoting an

Also Read

Delhi's AQI 'severe', smog continues to persist over parts of the capital

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Decoupling of emissions and GDP not yet achieved: RBI deputy governor Patra

Clearing the air: 2 out of 3 app-based cabs may go off road in Delhi

UK to add India in safe states list, no asylum rights for illegal migrants

Delhi zoo soon to start accepting int'l ATM cards for foreign tourists

SAT partially upholds market regulator Sebi order in Deccan Chronicle case

Topics : smog air pollution in India Delhi air quality

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon