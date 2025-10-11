Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aircraft lands safely after windshield cracks ahead of its Chennai arrival

Aircraft lands safely after windshield cracks ahead of its Chennai arrival

The aircraft was moved to Bay No. 95, passengers disembarked safely, and plans are underway to replace the windshield

The pilot noticed the crack in the front glass and informed the Air Traffic Controller at the airport here

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

A crack in the windshield of an aircraft belonging to a private airline carrying 76 passengers from Madurai was detected by the pilot ahead of its landing at the airport here on Saturday, authorities said.

On receipt of the information, arrangements were made at the airport and the plane landed safely, they said.

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.

 

The cause of the incident is not yet known, they said.

Due to the incident, the flight's return journey to Madurai has been cancelled, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chennai flights Aviation

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

