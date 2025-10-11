Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akasa Air plane flying from Pune to Delhi suffers bird hit; lands safely

The flight, operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, landed in the national capital little past 10 am on Friday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com

Details regarding the number of passengers were not disclosed | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

An Akasa Air aircraft flying from Pune to Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday and landed safely in the national capital.

The plane is being examined by the engineering team and will be released for service after a thorough inspection, an airline spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1607 flying from Pune to Delhi on 10th October 2025 experienced a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members were deplaned," the spokesperson said.

Details regarding the number of passengers were not disclosed.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, landed in the national capital little past 10 am on Friday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

 

The aircraft that suffered the bird hit was scheduled to operate the flight from Delhi to Goa. This service was delayed by a few hours as another plane was deployed for the route, according to sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

